Longview man found guilty, gets life sentence in 2023 deaths of brothers Published 2:39 pm Thursday, July 17, 2025

A 27-year-old Longview man was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison Thursday for killing two brothers June 10, 2023, outside a home.

Jose Daniel Rodriguez was charged with capital murder of multiple people in the shooting deaths of Aleksei Gamez and Alexander Gamez.

Testimony this week in Gregg County’s 188th District Court included surveillance video from the night the brothers were killed that showed Rodriguez shooting the two men.

Aleksei Gamez was shot seven times, prosecutors said, and his brother was shot in the head. Aleksei Gamez was dead when police arrived at the residence on Harrison Street, while Alexander Gamez died later at a hospital.

Rodriguez’s attorney, Gerald Smith, had argued that the shootings were self-defense.

“This is a justified homicide case. We have two individuals, armed to the teeth, high on methamphetamines and other substances,” he told the jury about the Gamez brothers.

This story will be updated.