Gilmer educator named one of two Region 7 Teachers of the Year Published 5:20 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Region 7 Education Service Center recently announced Jackie Terry from Gilmer ISD as the region’s Elementary Teacher of the Year. She also is a semifinalist for the state competition.

Terry is a pre-K educator at Gilmer Early Childhood Center.

“One of the most powerful ways I help connect my students with their community is by creating intentional experiences that bring families into the learning process and help them become active partners in their child’s educational journey,” Terry said. “By intentionally dissolving the walls between school and home, I help my students see that learning doesn’t stop when the school day ends. These connections not only enhance academic achievement but also foster a lifelong love of learning rooted in relationships, trust, and joy.”

Terry has a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from University of Texa at Tyler and has completed Texas School Ready CIRCLE grant training and Montessori training. She has served as a grade-level lead, earned multiple “Teacher of the Month” honors, and is a two-time Teacher of the Year at the campus and district levels.

“We are so excited that Mrs. Terry has been named Region 7’s Elementary Teacher of the Year,” Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton said. “She knows how to build meaningful relationships, and we are so proud to have someone as good as her representing Gilmer ISD.”

Also, Shyrah Jones from Troup ISD was named Secondary Teacher of the Year for Region 7 and is a semifinalist for the 2026 Texas Teacher of the Year competition.

Jones is the culinary arts instructor at Troup High School.

“Actively connecting my culinary arts students with the community is a fundamental aspect of my teaching philosophy, transforming theoretical knowledge into real-world experience and creating lasting impacts on student learning and success,” Jones said. “My students learn that their culinary skills have the power to nourish, connect, and inspire, not just within the school, but throughout the entire community.”

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Graphics and New Media from Johnson & Wales University and an Associate of Applied Science in Culinary Arts from Le Cordon Bleu.

“We are thrilled for Shyrah to be recognized for the outstanding work that she does every day,” Troup ISD Superintendent Tammy Jones said. “This recognition is so well deserved, and we are honored to have her as part of our district family in Troup ISD.”

Terry and Jones were honored this week at Region 7’s Teacher of the Year luncheon where they received grand prizes courtesy of Orr Cadillac GMC. The dealership donated $2,500, which was split between the winners.

In October, Terry and Jones will compete against 38 other Regional Teachers of the Year, with finalists selected after a panel of judges reviews their submissions at TASA Headquarters in Austin.

Six finalists will be invited to Austin for interviews, and the winners will be announced at the Texas Teacher of the Year Awards Ceremony at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock. The Texas Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year serve as spokespeople and traveling ambassadors for public education while continuing their classroom roles.

Region 7 Education Service Center supports 94 school districts and seven charter schools across East Texas.