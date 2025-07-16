Video shown at Longview capital murder trial shows shooting deaths of brothers Published 5:40 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

A home surveillance video that captured the deaths of two brothers on June 10, 2023, in Longview leaves little doubt about what happened that night.

The reason “why” the shooting occurred is key to the capital murder trial this week of Jose Daniel Rodriguez, who will turn 28 in August.

His attorney, Gerald Smith, said the shooting deaths of Aleksei Gamez and his brother, Alexander Gamez, were self-defense.

Chris Botto, the Gregg County assistant district attorney who is prosecuting the case, told jurors during opening arguments Tuesday that the surveillance video shows something different.

“So the problem for Jose Rodriguez is the whole thing was caught on video,” Botto said, adding it’s 2025 and “our whole lives” are on video.

“The evidence is going to be presented to you, and you’re going to be seeing it with your own eyes. It’s not going to matter, really, what people say,” Botto said. “You’re going to watch it. You’re going to watch it over and over and over.”

Rodriguez and his attorney sat at a table Tuesday next to the table where prosecutors sat. A walker that is often used by disabled people was next to Rodriguez. Smith, Rodriguez’s attorney, said his client has had heart problems his whole life and recently underwent open heart surgery.

“This is not a murder. It’s not a capital murder case,” Smith said.

“This is a justified homicide case. We have two individuals, armed to the teeth, high on methamphetamines and other substances,” he said, referring to what autopsies of the two brothers showed.

The shootings occurred and were the culmination of events that began when a man identified as “Black Jesus” tried to enter the home of Clara Mara Liscano on Harrison Street, according to information presented in court Tuesday and during Liscano’s testimony Tuesday.

Liscano was sometimes emotional as she answered prosecutors’ questions. She also said she was afraid of testifying because there were people in the courtroom who had been present when the shooting occurred.

Liscano has described Aleksei Gamez in different ways, including as her husband. They lived together. She also had at one time lived with Rodriguez, the man accused of killing the two Gamez brothers. Alexander Gamez, whom she described as her brother-in-law, also stayed at the house on Harrison Street.

Aleksai and Alexander, she said, are nicknamed “Diablo” and “Evil.”

The shooting happened later, after the Gamez brothers had been looking for “Black Jesus,” including at a house near Liscano’s home.

Liscano recalled a conversation she had with Rodriguez the night of the shooting about the incident involving “Black Jesus,” whom Rodriguez said he supported.

Later in the evening, the shooting happened when the Gamez brothers were outside Liscano’s house and Rodriguez and people associated with him were there as well.

Liscano‘s testimony described what was happening in the video the prosecutor showed the jury. People in the area of the shooting left after a man who was identified as Rodriguez shot the Gamez brothers.

The video showed the two brothers’ bodies on the ground. Liscano returned to her home, where she said she called a friend and then called 911.

Botto said the shooting wasn’t a “split second decision” because Rodriguez showed up at Liscano’s house with a gun that Botto pointed out in the video.

During his opening argument, Botto said the video shows that no one pushed or touched the defendant when the groups of people involved had gathered around Rodriguez’s truck.

Liscano was terrified, he said, because she had watched her husband and his brother get killed in front of her.

Aleksei Gamez was shot seven times, Botto said, and his brother was shot in the head. Aleksei was dead when police arrived. Alexander Gamez died later at a hospital.

The trial continues Wednesday in Gregg County’s 188th District Court, with visiting Judge David Brabham presiding.