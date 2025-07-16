STAR TREATMENT: Spring Hill All-Stars set for World Series
Published 11:13 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025
1/21
Swipe or click to see more
Members of the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars show off their dance moves during a send-off party Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
2/21
Swipe or click to see more
Members of the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars celebrate during a send-off party Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
3/21
Swipe or click to see more
Members of the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars hit the road in style during a send-off party Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
4/21
Swipe or click to see more
Members of the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars hit the road in style during a send-off party Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
5/21
Swipe or click to see more
Members of the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars show off their dance moves during a send-off party Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
6/21
Swipe or click to see more
Members of the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars celebrate during a send-off party Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
7/21
Swipe or click to see more
Members of the State Champion Spring HIll Panthers baseball team present young players with gift buckets during a send-off celebration for the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
8/21
Swipe or click to see more
Players and coaches pose for a group photo during a send-off celebration for the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
9/21
Swipe or click to see more
Signs and banners are hung around the field during a send-off celebration for the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
10/21
Swipe or click to see more
Signs and banners are hung around the field during a send-off celebration for the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
11/21
Swipe or click to see more
Players and coaches pose for a group photo during a send-off celebration for the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
12/21
Swipe or click to see more
Players and coaches pose for a group photo during a send-off celebration for the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
13/21
Swipe or click to see more
Members of the State Champion Spring HIll Panthers baseball team present young players with gift buckets during a send-off celebration for the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
14/21
Swipe or click to see more
Members of the State Champion Spring HIll Panthers baseball team present young players with gift buckets during a send-off celebration for the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
15/21
Swipe or click to see more
Members of the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars celebrate during a send-off party Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
16/21
Swipe or click to see more
Members of the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars celebrate during a send-off party Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
17/21
Swipe or click to see more
Members of the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars show off their dance moves during a send-off party Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
18/21
Swipe or click to see more
Coach Houston Spakes and members of the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars show off their dance moves during a send-off party Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
19/21
Swipe or click to see more
Family and friends show their support during a send-off celebration for the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
20/21
Swipe or click to see more
Members of the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars hit the road in style during a send-off party Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
21/21
Swipe or click to see more
Members of the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars hit the road in style during a send-off party Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)