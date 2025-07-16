STAR TREATMENT: Spring Hill All-Stars set for World Series

Published 11:13 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

By Jack Stallard

1/21
Members of the Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars show off their dance moves during a send-off party Tuesday, July 25, 2025, at the Spring Hill High School baseball field. The team will be traveling to Texarkana to compete in the World Series later this week. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)

You Might Like