Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Funeral services are scheduled for James E. Nesbitt Jr., 80, of Longview, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Willie Mae Craig Chapel. Interment, Memory Park Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, July 18, 2025, 1-6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Nesbitt was born February 20, 1945, in Marshall TX, and passed away July 8, 2025.