Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Visitation for James E. Ballew will be held at Woodland Hills Mason Creek Baptist Church on Thurs., July 17, from 10 – 11 am. Interment will follow at 12 Noon at Dollahite Cemetery in Hallsville. He was born on July 14, 1938, and passed away on July 13, 2025. Online condolences and the full obituary may be found at CammackFamily.com