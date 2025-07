Published 5:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Memorial services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Peoples Legacy Annex. Mr. Willie, a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend, was born on December 10, 1978 and peacefully transitioned on July 7, 2025. Services are entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home.