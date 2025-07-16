Bison pull away from TimberHogs, 10-4 Published 10:00 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

WHITE OAK – Riley Hood’s two-run double highlighted a four-run eighth inning for the Flying Bison, and Abilene pulled away for a 10-4 win over the Piney Woods TimberHogs in Mid-America League action on Tuesday at City Park.

The Flying Bison improved to 27-13 with the win, while the TimberHogs dropped to 12-28.

The teams were scheduled to play twice (6 and 8 p.m.) on Wednesday and again at 7 p.m. on Thursday back at City Park, and then the TimberHogs will hit the road to play three games at Texarkana against the Rhinos at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Abilene took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on Tuesday, but the TimberHogs answered with two in the third on an RBI double by Jared Henchek and an RBI single from Nick Chavez.

Abilene moved in front 3-2 with a run in the fourth, but the ‘Hogs again tied it with a run in the bottom of the fifth.

The Bison pushed across two runs in the sixth and then added four in the eighth before closing out the win with a run in the top of the ninth.

Hood finished with two hits and two RBI for the Bison. Anthony Martinez and Seth Sloan added two hits apiece. Yahir Ramirez singled and drove in two runs, and Cooper Schneider and Nolan Wilson both chipped in with RBI.

Five Abilene pitchers worked, with Alejandro Castillo (1-0) pitching two innings and earning the win. He struck out one, walked three and allowed one earned run on three hits.

Drake Lee doubled for the TimberHogs. Alexander Everett joined Chavez with two hits. C.J. Cepicky, Drake Lee, Henchek, Jaxson Edwards and Charles Chenail all had one hit, and Chenail also drove in a run.

Jack Haag (0-7) shouldered the pitching loss for the ‘Hogs. He struck out four, walked four and surrendered four earned runs on five hits in 5.1 innings. Trenton Zarechi fanned two, walked one and allowed an earned run on seven hits in 3.2 innings on the mound.