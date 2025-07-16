2-minute drill Published 10:03 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

SENIOR SCRAMBLE: The team of David Brinkley, Bob Gilley, Randy Fleet, Bobby Davis and Ron Hambrick finished at 16-under to win the Wood Hollow Senior Scramble on Tuesday.

Placing second at 14-under was the team of Tom Gibson, Bubba Threadgill, Mike White, Dan Thomas and Roger Omer.

In third at 13-under after a scorecard playoff was the team of Roy Peck, Sid Clinnard, Benny Lancaster, David Morgan and David Powell.

Finishing fourth, also at 13-under, was the team of Jimmy Parsley, Joe Dan Taylor, Bill Jirka, David Weaver and John Ivey.

Larry Lancaster (2-11) was closest to the hole on No. 9, and Jim Parsley (5-9) won the money hole at No. 13.

Fifty-five players and 11- teams participated in the tournament.

ARK-LA-TEX GOLF: Remaining tournaments for the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour are Monday, July 21 at Wood Hollow Golf Club in Longview (adult/youth), Monday, July 28 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (end of summer skills challenge) and Monday, Aug. 4 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview (Tournament of Champions).

To qualify for the Tournament of Champions, players must play in three or more tournaments or earn a medal in at least one tournament.

All events will have an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

For information: Visit the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour’s Facebook page or email: atgcgolf@gmail.com.

KC SOFTBALL: The Kilgore College Rangers will hold a tryout combine from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 24 at The Ballpark at KC Commons.

The event is open to softball players graduating between 2026-2031. Cost is $80, payable on the day of the camp.

Prospects should bring a golf, helmet, bat, turf shoes, cleats, tennis shoes, water bottle and appropriate softball attire.

For information: awilliams1@kilgore.edu or (903) 983-8178.

KLB TOURNAMENT: The 2025 Golf Tournament fundraiser to benefit Keep Longview Beautiful is set for Monday, Sept. 8 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The event is a 4-player scramble ($700 per team) with a noon warm-up (lunch provided) and a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third in two flights.

For information: klb@longviewtexas.gov, keeplongviewbeautiful.org or (903) 212-4552).

KC HALL OF FAME: Kilgore College will recognize former athletes, coaches and contributors during its annual Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, set for Oct. 4-5.

The weekend will begin with the Hall of Fame Induction Brunch at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4. The location of the brunch will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the brunch are $35 per person.

Both the 2025 Hall of Fame inductees and members of the 1966 football team in attendance will be recognized during halftime of the Hall of Fame football game, scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.

For more information, contact Destiny Foster at (903) 988-7537 or dfoster@kilgore.edu.

To download a registration form for the brunch or related events, visit www.kcrangernation.com.

Proceeds from the Hall of Fame events will benefit KC student-athletes.

KC Hall of Fame inductees for 2025:

Men’s basketball player: Bernard Barrow (1997-1999)

Women’s basketball player: Jade Thurmon (2016-2018)

Softball player: Heather Bunn (2013-2014)

Football: 1982 Team

Spirit of Excellence award: Dave Wilson

Contributor: Chris Craddock