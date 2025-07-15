Spring Hill, Carthage, Beckville players set for TGCA game Published 12:49 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

All stars from around the state will gather in Arlington for the annual Texas Girls Coaches Association Softball All-Star Games next week, and East Texas will have a trio of players on the rosters.

The event, part of the TGCA’s annual summer clinic, is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Workman Softball Complex.

All three East Texas representatives — Spring Hill’s Josie Gray, Carthage’s Brooklyn Bagley and Beckville’s Emily Grandgeorge — will suit up for the Red Team in the Class 1A-4A game.

Gray hit .403 for Spring Hill this past season, adding eight doubles, driving in 36 runs and walking 18 times.

Bagley was a .446 hitter for Carthage, belting two home runs and adding two triples, three doubles, 24 RBI and 12 runs scored.

Grandgeorge is coming off a season that saw her dominate in the circle and in the field for Beckville.

She went 11-3 as a pitcher with a 2.76 earned run average, 92 strikeouts and 14 walks in 58.1 innings pitched while hitting .467 with nine home runs, seven triples, 10 doubles, 47 RBI, 71 runs scored, 29 stolen bases and three strikeouts all season.

She hit .470 as a sophomore in 2024 with two home runs, five triples, 18 doubles, 37 RBI, 51 runs scored and 28 stolen bases, and was a .378 hitter as a freshman in 2023 with a home run, four triples, eight doubles, 22 RBI and 17 stolen bases.