SH stars set for World Series

Published 11:46 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The Spring Hill Pure 9 All-Stars open World Series action at 2 p.m. on Thursday in Texarkana against another local team (Henderson).

Opening ceremonies for the event are set for Wednesday.

Spring Hill will then face Henderson at 2 p.m. and Valcleave, Mississippi at 8 p.m. on Thursday before taking on Troy, Alabama at 10 a.m. and Concordia, Louisiana at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The Spring Hill team finished second at the 9U district tournament to lock up a spot in the state tournament. Spring Hill fell 6-1 to Hallsville, defeated Longview (17-0) and Lindale (8-7) and then lost 6-4 to Hallsville in the championship game.

At the 9U state tournament, Spring Hill defeated Livingston (7-2) lost to East Montgomery County (19-2), defeated Livingston (10-0), Hallsville (9-8) and Corsicana (14-3) and then fell to EMC 15-4 to place second earn earn a World Series trip.

Team members are Max Long, Ayson Causey, Jackson Spakes, Karson Westbrooks, Ford Perez, Dax Wheeler, Luke Lambright, Maysan Navarro, Maverick Kelly, Brooks Goll and Asher Dodd.

Coaches are Bryan Wheeler, Jacob Dodd and Houston Spakes.