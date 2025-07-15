Margaret Wright to take over Lobo girls soccer Published 1:31 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

MARGARET WRIGHT

Margaret Wright, a big part of the Longview High School boys soccer program’s success for more than two decades, has taken over as the girls soccer coach at Longview.

Wright, an assistant to Lobo boys head coach James Wright (her husband) since 2003, takes over for Ron Bellamy, who retired at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

Margaret has a Bachelor of Kinesiology degree from LSU and a Masters of Arts in Teaching from Centenary College.

She began her coaching career as assistant boys and girls coach at Centenary College, and was there from 1997-1999. She taught at Pine Tree High School from 1999-2002, and has been at Longview since August of 2002 where she served as soccer coordinator for three middle schools, was JVA and JVB head boys coach and varsity boys assistant coach.

Other coaching experience has come as Longview Soccer Club owner and director, University High School girls coach, Baton Rouge United, Barbe High School boys coach and Sting ECRL 05 coach.

James and Margaret Wright led the Longview boys to more than 300 wins (338-151-81), and they were on the sidelines in 2024 when the Lobo boys earned the program’s 500th victory.

The Lobo boys finished 12-3-6 this past season, falling in the opening round of the playoffs to Rowlett. That game was tied at 2-2 after two overtimes and 3-3 after the first round of penalty kicks before Rowlett won 1-0 on the second round of PKs.

Margaret Wright’s playing experience included club soccer, the Olympic Development Teams (Texas and Louisiana), three-sport athlete in high school, McNeese State Men’s Club Team, Division I college (LSU), the Womens United Soccer League (Alabama Angels, Jackson Calypso) and Louisiana State amateur team.

She was named 2020 Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASCO) 6A assistant coach of the Year, 2021 and 2022 TASCO Boys 5A Assistant coach of the Year, 2023 Texas High School Coaches Association Class 5A Regional Assistant Coach of the Year and 2023-2024 THSCA Rock Mentor.

Bellamy headed up the Lady Lobo soccer team from 2013-2025 after spending three years as an assistant.

The Lady Lobos finished 6-9-3 overall and 4-7-1 in District 10-6A last season, but in the previous four years Longview’s girls compiled a 71-21-8 overall record and a 47-2-4 district worksheet under Bellamy.

He coached the Lady Lobos to even district championships and an overall record of 194-75-38.

The Lady Lobos will again compete in District 10-6A this season along with Tyler Legacy, Forney, North Forney, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath and Royse City.