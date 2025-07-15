Lobos will open the year ranked 17th Published 1:25 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Quarterback Johnny Hamilton returns after getting quality playing time for the Longview Lobos in the playoffs a year ago. (Photos: Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)

Today, the Longview News-Journal takes a look at the Class 6A and 5A East Texas teams ranked in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine’s Preseason High School Football Polls.

A year ago, the Longview Lobos opened the season ranked No. 31 in the Class 6A preseason poll by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.

The Lobos, playing at the Class 6A level for the first time since winning a state title back in 2018, adjusted well to the move and ended up reaching the state semifinals before falling to this year’s preseason No. 1 team — Southlake Carroll.

The Lobos will begin the 2025 season ranked No. 17 in Class 6A, while Lufkin, Texas High and Marshall all found homes in the preseason Class 5A rankings.

Ironically, the Lobos will tangle with Texas High, Lufkin and Marshall this season.

The Lobos will take on Texas High in the lone scrimmage of the season, and then host Lufkin on Aug. 29 to begin the 2025 regular season before Marshall visits the following week.

Longview knocked off Lufkin, 7-3, and Marshall, 42-7, in 2024.

LONGVIEW

Coach: John King

2024 results: 12-3 overall/6-0 district

2025 ranking: No. 17, Class 6A

Players to watch: DL Krystin Williams, 5-11, 315 (23 tackles, 1 sack) … LB Jessier Hampton-Williams, 6-0, 190 (58 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 sacks) … WR Jaden Hurndon, 6-2, 175 (13 catches, 190 yards, 1 TD) … OL Jayden Jackson, 6-1, 255 (15-game starter last year as a sophomore) … DB Da’Kayden Carter, 5-11, 170 (70 tackles, 4 interceptions, 7 PBU) … QB Johnny Hamilton, 6-3, 205 (530 passing yards, 4 TD after becoming starter in the playoffs) … TE Jayden Washington (6-0, 200) … DL Tyson Johnson, 6-3, 240 (37 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack) … OL Beckett Cox, 5-10, 235 (started seven games before knee injury) … DL Jaden Woolridge, 6-0, 205 (39 tackles, 6 TFL) … DB Bradley Williams 5-9, 155 (61 tackles, 2 interceptions)

Did you know: King is entering his 22nd season as head coach of the Lobos, and he has carved out a 234-50 record … The Lobos defeated Naaman Forest (23-13), Lancaster (35-28 in overtime), Klein Collins (42-28) and DeSoto (50-14) in the 2024 playoffs before falling 20-17 to Southlake Carroll in the Class 6A Division II state semifinals … Hurndon is just the second freshman in the last 25 years to play varsity football for the Lobos

LUFKIN

Coach: Carl Abseck

2024 results: 10-2 overall/6-0 district

2025 ranking: No. 15, Class 5A Division I

Players to watch: QB Javion Johnson (6-2, 185) … LB Desmen Hood, 6-2, 215 (35 tackles, 5 sacks) … RB Kenneth Waters, 5-8, 175 (161 carries, 1,063 yards, 9 TD) … DL Jamariea Davis, 6-0, 235 (25 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks) … RB Kylon Coleman, 5-10, 185 (34 carries, 238 yards, 3 TD) … DB Keshawn Waters, 5-10, 175 (5 PBU, 2 interceptions) … OL Ethan Henson (6-3, 310) … LB Josh Bennett (6-0, 210) … WR Devon Wallace (5-10, 170) … OL Justus Daniels (6-2, 240) … DB Chance Horace, 5-10, 155 (42 tackles, 1 interception, 2 fumble recoveries) … DL Jaryen Whitaker (6-1, 240) … OL Johnston Hicks (6-2, 250) … DB Sam Smith (15 tackles, 2 interceptions, 4 PBU)

Did you know: Abseck is in his first season at Lufkin after spending the past four years at Barbers Hill as athletic director and head football coach … Barbers Hill went 33-17 under Abseck, and reached the area round of the playoffs in all four seasons. He has a 102-27 record and two state championship game appearances in 28 years as a head coach

TEXAS HIGH

Coach: Gerry Stanford

2024 results: 12-1 overall/6-0 district

2025 ranking: No. 6, Class 5A Division II

Players to watch: RB Tradarian Ball, 5-11, 180 (44 catches, 1,017 yards, 11 TD; 68 carries, 777 yards, 14 TDs) … DL Duncan McGhee, 6-5, 255 (65 tackles, 15 TFL, 4 sacks, 6 QB pressures, 2 blocked kicks) … OL Damien Chisum, 6-4, 270 (Started every game last two seasons) … ATH Kameron Wrightner, 5-11, 160, (50 catches, 882 yards, 9 TD; 8 tackles, 1 interception) … DB Roman Wyatt, 5-10, 150 (28 tackles, 2 interceptions, 6 PBU, 2 blocked kicks) … OL Donquavieus Ford, 6-6, 260 (Started every game last two seasons) … DL Aaron Kelley, 6-2, 220 (31 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks) … WR Shavante Montgomery, 5-11, 180 (29 catches, 560 yards, 7 TD) … LB Eshayland Cooper, 5-11, 185 (79 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 QB pressures) … DB Markus Hall, 6-0, 175 (35 tackles, 4 interceptions) … RB Ahmad Moore, 5-10, 165 (58 carries, 716 yards, 8 TD)

Did you know: Stanford has carved out a 71-25 record at Texas High and is 118-46 in his career … Ball is an Oregon verbal pledge who holds 40 Power 4 offers … McGhee is a TCU verbal pledge with more than 20 Division I offers

MARSHALL

Coach: Jason Hammett

2024 results: 10-3 overall/5-1 district

2025 ranking: No. 24, Class 5A Division II

Players to watch: QB Alton Henderson, 5-7, 165 (1,385 passing yards; 700 rushing yards) … OL Eric Perkins (6-4, 330) … OL Errick Clough (5-10, 240) … DL Breon Williams (6-1, 333) … Aidyn Green (5-9, 155) … RB Denijh Montgomery … DB Jordan Deckard … DB Justin Murry … WR Jamarion Sparks … DB Monta Haynes … OL Antwone Sims … TE Russel Crawford

Did you know: Hammett is in his second season as head coach at Marshall