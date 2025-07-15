LETU officially joins SCAC Published 1:37 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

LeTourneau University’s Jaci Taylor (Henderson) bats during a 2025 game. LeTourneau is now officially a member of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. (LETU photo)

It is official.

LeTourneau University officially became a full member of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference on Tuesday.

“This is a significant moment in the history of our institution as it aligns our athletic department perfectly with other like-minded institutions that are committed to providing a phenomenal student-athlete experience while pursuing excellence,” said LeTourneau University Vice President for Athletics Dr. Tim Sceggel. “It is a joy and privilege to be counted among these elite academic institutions.”

LeTourneau accepted an invitation to join the conference on April 25, 2024 with the 2025-26 academic year the target to join as full members.

The YellowJacket track and field programs competed in the SCAC in 2024-25 as affiliate members.

The move marks the first conference membership change for LeTourneau since 1998 when the University transitioned to NCAA Division III and the American Southwest Conference. LeTourneau remained a full member of the ASC for 27 years.

Hendrix College (Conway, Ark.) also officially joins the SCAC for 2025-26. The conference boasts 12 full members: Austin College, Centenary College, Colorado College, Concordia University Texas, University of Dallas, Hendrix College, LeTourneau University, McMurry University, University of the Ozarks, Schreiner University, University of St. Thomas, and Texas Lutheran University.

Among other highlights announced by the conference heading into the 2025-26 season, the league’s men’s and women’s soccer championships will move to Round Rock Multisport Complex in Round Rock, Texas (Nov. 6-7, 9) where the event will expand to a top-six format for the first time since the 2020-21 tournament.

The conference baseball tournament (Thursday-Sunday, April 30-May 3, 2026) will also expand to a top-six qualification event, with its destination still to be determined.

ABOUT THE SCACThe Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) was formed to provide an association through which the member institutions may encourage organized competition in intercollegiate sports among teams representative of their respective student bodies. Members of this conference share a commitment to priority of the overall quality of academic standards and quality educational experiences.

SCAC member institutions are committed to sponsoring a variety of varsity sports to maximize opportunities for student participation. SCAC schools also operate under the principle that participation in sports should be solely from student interest and enjoyment of athletic competition, and that no financial aid shall be given to any student which is conditional upon athletic ability or participation in intercollegiate sports.

SCAC member institutions support students in their efforts to reach high levels of performance by providing them with adequate facilities, competent coaching and appropriate competitive opportunities with students from similar institutions.