LETU hires Bowser for Air Dome operations Published 3:45 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

BRAD BOWSER

The growing LeTourneau athletics department added a new role this summer. Brad Bowser was named the Assistant Director of Athletics for the Athletic and Human Performance Air Dome and Athletic Operations.

Bowser began the new role in the department in July 2025.

“I am very excited to return to LeTourneau University, a special place for my family and we have lasting friendships from our previous time here,” said Bowser. “I want to express my deep appreciation to Dr. Mason and Dr. Sceggel for this opportunity and I look forward to beginning the process of making the Air Dome an elite facility. I sincerely believe in the mission of LeTourneau and developing students and professionals that are competent and committed to the integration of faith and work and engaged in global and local service. LeTourneau is a place where I was challenged to grow in my faith and I look forward to the path of creating discipleship opportunities within the community.”

“We are thrilled to have Brad join us as we are less than a year away from completion of the Dome,” said LeTourneau Vice President for Athletics Dr. Tim Sceggel. “Brad’s love for Christ, and elite experience in Christian higher education were particularly compelling as we worked through an incredibly competitive applicant pool for this position. Furthermore, his experience in managing athletic facilities and integrating his faith in his work making him a great fit for this role.”

Bowser has a LeTourneau background as he served as the head softball coach from 2007-08. He then spent nine seasons as the head softball coach at Taylor University where he amassed 239 career victories. Bowser also spent one season as the head men’s lacrosse coach at Taylor.

In addition to his coaching duties at Taylor, Bowser was the Director of the Kesler Student Activities Center. The KSAC serves as the home of Taylor indoor track and field programs, along with hosting many other events for students. Beyond higher education, Bowser has owned small businesses and been involved in several leadership capacities throughout his professional career.

Bowser’s role at LeTourneau focuses on the oversight of the Athletic and Human Performance Air Dome, which is currently under construction and set to open in 2026.

“I hope to create a space for athletes and coaches to grow in their athletic performance and for the LeTourneau community to grow in their health and wellness as well as provide a space for simple but important aspects of fun and joy,” said Bowser. “I have a passion for discipleship and hope to use this opportunity to engage with staff and students within this community to grow together in our Christian faith. I do believe this role will allow me to serve the LeTourneau University community and provide hospitality and excellence to groups and individuals that will be renting or using this space.”

A component of LeTourneau University’s Build with Purpose campaign, the Air Dome will feature a national-championship-quality track and field facility and enhance YellowJacket Athletics performance and recruiting. With a 200-meter banked track and a seating capacity of 1,500, the Dome will have the ability to host track meets of all sizes.

“My vision for the Air Dome is very simple — to be a premier indoor track and field facility,” added Bowser. “I am excited for the Air Dome to host national track meets, conference track meets, AAU basketball tournaments, volleyball tournaments and a host of other activities. I believe this facility will also provide the LeTourneau community opportunities for engagement with and service to a wide variety of individuals and groups.”

Bowser graduated from Anderson (Ind.) with degrees in business administration and psychology in 1988. He earned a master’s in college student personnel from Ball State in 2001.

He and his wife, Jane, have two adult children (Kendal and Jared) and reside in Diana, Texas.ABOUT THE ATHLETIC AND HUMAN PERFORMANCE AIR DOME

LeTourneau’s Athletic and Human Performance Air Dome will propel our athletics and human performance programs forward while it supports health and well-being and marks LeTourneau as a leader in innovative, applied education. The project will create a premier indoor track and field facility, suitable for hosting major regional and national meets, as well as a variety of other spaces for athletics, academics, and recreation. The Air Dome will serve not only LeTourneau University but also Longview and all of East Texas, creating an attractive and flexible venue for sports competitions and other large events.

Along with the track and field programs, the Air Dome will support student and employee wellness and extend recreation and intramural options. It will also serve as a source of academic growth with Kinesiology and Biomedical Engineering program space.

Additionally, it will serve the Longview area and promote community recreation through indoor pickleball, tennis, and track facilities. The Dome will be able to attract regional sports tournaments to Longview, host trade shows and other events, and support the local economy.