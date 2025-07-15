ET bass lakes on national list Published 1:08 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After a year of record-setting catches and jaw-dropping tournament results, Bassmaster Magazine has unveiled its annual list of the 100 Best Bass Lakes in America for 2025 — and this year, a powerhouse lake returns to the top spot.

California’s Clear Lake takes the crown as the best bass fishery in the country, edging out some of the sport’s most celebrated waters. Topping Bassmaster’s 100 Best Bass Lakes list in 2020, the 43,785-acre natural lake in northern California continues to churn out double-digit largemouth like clockwork — including a staggering 102.81-pound, 15-bass total landed by John Pearl in the WON Bass Open this spring.

Biologists and anglers alike agree: despite heavy pressure, Clear Lake is a big-bass factory like no other.

“This fishery has endured decades of tournament traffic and still produces monsters year-round,” said B.A.S.S. Conservation Director Gene Gilliland. “It’s a testament to both the ecosystem’s productivity and sound fisheries management.”

Rounding out the Top 3 nationally are Texas’ O.H. Ivie Lake, long regarded as a bucket-list destination for trophy bass seekers, and the ever-reliable Lake Fork, also in the Lone Star State.

The 2025 rankings were developed through a combination of tournament data, fishery reports from state wildlife agencies and feedback from thousands of anglers across the country. More than 500 bodies of water were evaluated in the process.

California leads the pack this year with an unmatched 10 lakes in the Top 100, followed by Texas with nine and New York with seven.

Lake Fork is ranked second behind O.H. Ivie on the Central Division list, which also includes East Texas hot spots Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Toledo Bend Reservoir (Louisiana/Texas), Lake O’ the Pines and Caddo Lake (Louisiana/Texas).

The full list — segmented by region and topped with the national Top 10 — showcases a wide diversity of waters, from sprawling Southern impoundments to remote glacial lakes teeming with smallmouth. Whether you’re chasing personal bests or scenic solitude, there’s a lake on this list calling your name.