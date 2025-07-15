Drilling report: June 29-July 5, 2025 Published 5:15 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from June 29-July 5, 2025.

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Location

Freestone, Hilcorp Energy Company, Ham Gas Unit/19, Teague (CV-Bossier Cons.), 11743, 4 miles east of Teague

Harrison, RFE Operating LLC, Augusta-Oakmont-Sawgrass 1 (AW)/1H, Oak Hill (Cotton Valley) 10835, 7.6 miles east of Longview

Harrison, RFE Operating LLC, Tally-Dega-Delcia M Young 2 (AW)/2H, Woodlawn SW (Cotton Valley),10270, 7 miles west of Marshall

Harrison, RFE Operating LLC, Tally-Dega-Delcia Young 7 (AW)/7H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 11380, 7 miles west of Marshall

Harrison, RFE Operating LLC, Tally-Dega 12 (AW)/12H, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 11575, 7 miles west of Marshall

Leon, Comstock Oil & Gas LLC, Bell Meyer/1H, Bald Prairie (CV Consolidated), 4.5 miles southwest of Marquez, 25000

Panola, Sheridan Production Co III LLC, Thomas Charles/5, Carthage (Travis Peak 6400), 4.5 miles northwest of Gary

Panola, TGNR East Texas LLC, SEC 8 Priestly A/4HH, Carthage (Haynesville Shale), 11500, 4.3 miles southeast of Carthage

Smith, Eagle Oil & Gas Co., Kleuppel Gas Unit/3, Chapel Hill (Pettit), 3.5 miles northwest of Troup

Smith, Eagle Oil & Gas Co., McMoyle/4, Chapel Hill (Pettit), 2.5 miles northwest of Troup

Van Zandt, BASA Resources Inc, Central Van Woodbine Unit/361, Van (Central-Woodbine), 0.75 miles northeast of Van Zandt

Note: Only data on completions was available for this time period.

The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.