Dream Team wins national title Published 11:54 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

The Dream Team 2K12 12U softball team, based out of Hallsville, recently won the Road to the Beach National Tournament in Destin, Florida. The team went 5-0 in bracket play with wins over teams from Tennessee, Texas, Ohio, Georgia and Oklahoma. Players include Harper Sanders-Polk of Kilgore, Kinsler Bowker of Mineola, Nikki Shoemaker of Hallsville, Macie Jemison of Beckville, Milani Davis of White Oak, Kylar Hughes of Hallsville, Harper Holbert of Hallsville, Hannah Holbert of Hallsville, Estella Clements of Atlanta, Liliana Hernandez of Terrell and Aleeya Hunt of Longview. Coaches are Blake Holbert, Chris Hughes and Curtis Gordon. (Courtesy photo)