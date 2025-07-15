Carthage’s Henderson gives verbal to Arkansas Published 1:01 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Carthage receiver Junior Henderson (7) recently gave a verbal pledge to the University of Arkansas. (Ryan Silapan/Panola Watchman)

Junior Henderson an incoming Carthage High senior football player committed to the University of Arkansas to continue his athletic and academic career last week.

Henderson, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver, had numerous Power-5 offers before narrowing his decision to either Arkansas or TCU before choosing the Razorbacks.

The incoming senior said he loved both his visits to Fort Worth and Fayetteville but it was Arkansas that felt best for him.

“It was amazing the feeling when I got there,” Henderson said. “I only knew (wide receivers Coach Ronnie) Fouch there. When I got there (head) coach (Sam Pittman) showed me much love. He’s a cool dude. The main part of my visit is when they showed me the stadium I could picture myself running out there scoring. It was cool.”

Scoring touchdowns is something Henderson did a lot of this past season.

After missing nearly his entire sophomore season because of a leg injury, Henderson had a breakout junior campaign for the Bulldogs.

Henderson led Carthage in catches (64), yards receiving (1,085) and receiving touchdowns (18) in emerging as the top target for quarterback Jett Surratt.

Henderson also had two touchdown receptions in the 4A Division II state title where Carthage came out with a 28-14 victory over Waco La Vega that gave the Bulldogs their 10th state title in program history.

Henderson’s numbers much like the majority of Carthage’s starters on both sides of the ball can be misconstrued as so often during the regular season the starters rarely see the field beyond midway through the third quarter.

Another reason Henderson opted for Arkansas over TCU and other schools was the competition that the Southeastern Conference provides on a weekly basis.

“The best in the country,” Henderson said. “You have to be the best to be the best. I feel like when I playing somebody that’s good, on my level or even better it makes me go even harder.”

Carthage Coach Scott Surratt was thrilled to see Henderson land at Arkansas after steadily getting better and better each game last season.

“We are excited about Junior’s commitment to Arkansas,” Coach Surratt said. “He had a great year last year and looking forward to an even bigger year this year. He has had a great spring and the Hogs are getting a really god football player and a great young man.”

Henderson became the third Carthage player in as many weeks to commit to an SEC school. The 6’4 wide out joins incoming senior running back KJ Edwards and incoming senior outside linebacker DaQuives Beck who both committed to Texas A&M.

Like Edwards and Beck, Henderson will also graduate in December to early enroll this January.

Henderson will join former Carthage teammate Kash Courtney who graduated in January to early enroll at Arkansas.

With his commitment now behind him Henderson is thrilled to just be able to focus on being a senior and helping the Bulldogs repeat as state champions.

“It’s a relief because coaches were hitting me up every day,” Henderson said. “Kansas State was on my rotation but I didn’t go on my visit. After I got back from Kentucky I just shut it down and put my focus on TCU and Arkansas.”