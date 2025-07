Business names: June 22-28, 2025 Published 5:15 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Business names filed in Gregg County from June 22-28:

Karen Higgins doing business as Karen’s Kitchen

Gerardo Uribe doing business as Solid Base Solutions

Amy Hill doing business as Amy on the Spot

Jessica Johnson doing business as Purple Petal Studio

Danya Baker doing business as Frankie & Lil Candle Co

Greg Busby doing business as G Bar A Construction

Bellamie R. Doyle doing business as Proper Vinyl Co