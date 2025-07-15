Benjamin returns to Panola College Published 12:55 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

IZABELY BENJAMIN

Panola College hired Izabely Benjamin to be the assistant coach for the Panola Fillies volleyball team for the upcoming 2025 season.

Benjamin, who graduated from Louisiana Tech University this past spring after playing for two seasons, returns back to Panola where the Brazil native played for two seasons before transferring to La Tech.

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to return to Panola College, this time in a coaching role.” Benjamin said. “This program means a lot to me, and it feels full-circle to come back and contribute to a place that shaped me both as a student-athlete and as a person. I’m ready to give back and help continue the tradition of success here.”

Benjamin will return to Panola to assist former coach Nicole McCray after playing for McCray’s sister Amber McCray the previous two years at La Tech.

McCray was in need of an assistant after previous assistant Keylon Mathis left to become the head coach at New Diana High.

Nicole McCray is thrilled to have Benjamin back and help her lead the Fillies this upcoming season.

“We’re so excited that (Izabely) is coming back home,” McCray said. “She obviously played for us a few years ago and then went on to play at La Tech for my sister. She just got her degree and I think she’s going to bring a lot of young enthusiasm to our team.”

The native of Rio de Jeneiro, Brazil was an outside hitter both at La Tech and Panola during her collegiate playing career.

McCray interviewed several other candidates but felt Benjamin’s familiarity with her coaching style and fresh ambition after recently graduating is what the Fillies need after a 13-19 season a year ago.

“Having been through our program recently, I think she will have a lot to offer our returners and incoming freshmen,” McCray said. “It’s different and everyone has a role and everybody has to accept that role. The roles change throughout the season. We’re just thrilled to have her back on board.”

Competing in Region XIV which consistently one of the tougher Division I Junior College conferences in America is very difficult and having that experience helps the 24-year-old Benjamin.

Benjamin, who was a two-time second-team all-Region XIV player during her two seasons at Panola, is a prime example of doing well in JUCO and transferring it over to the four-year D-I level.