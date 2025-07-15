Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf stops in Longview Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

From Staff Reports

The Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour continued its summer schedule on Monday with a stop at Alpine Golf Club in Longview.

Golfers from Texarkana, Longview, Hallsville, Marshall and Jefferson captured age division championships on Monday.

Tripp Cox won the coed 7-9 division with a score of 42 over nine holes.

Garrett Crawford of Longview had a 57 over nine holes to win the boys 10-11 division.

Playing 18 holes, Mya Fuller of Longview won the girls 12-13 division with a 98, Kolby Kubiak of Marshall won the boys 12-13 division with an 86, Margeaux McDonald of Hallsville had an 86 to win the girls 14-15 division, Aiden Peterson of Longview finished with a 78 to win the boys 14-15 division, Riley Woodard of Marshall was the girls 16-up champion with a 99, and Luke Gibbons of Jefferson finished with a 77 to win the boys 16-up division.

Earning runner-up finishes were Brooks Cox of Texarkana (47, coed 7-9), Cameron Thomas of Atlanta (61, boys 10-11), Deacon Brown of Longview (92, boys 12-13), Kylee Fernandez of Hallsville (103, girls 14-15), Noah Purcell of Longview (79, boys 14-15) and Morgan Rue of Longview (77, boys 16-up).

Finishing third were Beckham Burroughs of Diana (47, coed 7-9), Harrison Anderson of Kilgore (63, boys 10-11), Carter Burroughs of Diana (103, boys 12-13), Teagan Eager of Hallsville (116, girls 14-15) and Lane Horne of Longview (78, boys 16-up).

Remaining tournaments for the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour are Monday, July 21 at Wood Hollow Golf Club in Longview (adult/youth), Monday, July 28 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (end of summer skills challenge) and Monday, Aug. 4 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview (Tournament of Champions).

To qualify for the Tournament of Champions, players must play in three or more tournaments or earn a medal in at least one tournament.

All events will have an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

For information: Visit the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour’s Facebook page or email: atgcgolf@gmail.com.