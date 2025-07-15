Answer Line: Work on Longview High softball complex begins Published 1:17 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

QUESTION: What is happening at the intersection of Airline Road and Hawkins Parkway, across from Longview High School and the pool, west of the pedestrian bridge?

ANSWER: Longview ISD has started working on a new softball complex at that corner.

I found a couple of updates on the district’s website that says trustees approved relocating the complex at a meeting in December.

“The move clears space for the district’s planned multipurpose center while providing an opportunity to upgrade the softball facility with improved lighting and expanded parking,” the update says.

The work will be paid for through a combination of funding sources.

“While the relocation itself is funded through local sources, bond dollars are still at work here, supporting items like new field lighting and infrastructure upgrades originally earmarked for the old site.”

Q: There is a woman who dresses in very warm clothes who sits near the bus stop on Fourth Street in front of Walmart. I’ve seen her almost every day. Has anyone tried to help her?

A: I contacted the Longview Police Department to find out if members of our Police Outreach Services Team had made contact with her. They are tasked with working with people who are unhoused in our community.

Officer LaDarian Brown, spokesman for the police department, said those officers have interacted with her multiple times, offering assistance.

“Unfortunately, she has consistently declined services offered by both POST and Community Healthcore,” Brown said.. “Like many others in similar situations, her story is complex. She previously held a good job at a local hospital and was living independently with her son. It remains unclear what led to her mental health decline.”

I stopped and introduced myself to her. We visited for close to an hour, but she did not agree to be interviewed for this article.

