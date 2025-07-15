8-3A DI has three ranked preseason teams Published 1:14 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Daingerfield running back Ashton Williams weaves his way through the New Diana defense during the playoff football game on Friday, November 22, 2024 at Pirate Stadium in Pittsburg. (Courtney Case/News-Journal Photo)

Today, the Longview News-Journal takes a look at the Class 3A Division I and Division II East Texas Teams ranked in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine’s Preseason High School Football Polls.

District 8-3A Division I will begin the 2025 high school football season with three ranked teams, and Districts 7-3A Division I, 10-3A Division II and 11-3A Division II can all boast a pair of ranked teams with the release of this year’s preseason polls.

Jefferson, Liberty-Eylau and Atlanta are all ranked in 8-3A Division I, with Malakoff and Winnsboro from 7-3A Division I, Daingerfield and De Kalb from 10-3A Division II and longtime rivals Troup and Arp from 11-3A Division II earning preseason recognition.

Other ranked East Texas teams in Class 3A are Palestine Westwood and Grand Saline.

JEFFERSON

Coach: Ty Taylor

2024 results: 12-1/6-0 district

2025 ranking: No. 4, 3A Division I

Players to watch: LB Kobin Tomlinson 5-11, 195 (134 tackles, two interceptions, one defensive TD) … QB/DB Chance Washington 6-2, 175 (39 tackles, three interceptions, 1 TD) … WR Travis Gray (5-10, 150) … LB Del Brown 5-10, 177 (87 tackles; 109 rushing yards) … RB Jacoby Morrow 6-0, 174 (24 carries, 249 yards) … OL Kingston Nelson 6-1, 293 (20 pancake blocks) … RB/WR Jeramaine Hopkins 5-7, 155 (204 receiving yards, 4 TD; 407 rushing yards, 7 TD)

Did you know: Taylor is in his second season at Jefferson … Tomlinson’s 134 tackles is a school record … Brown was the district’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2024

MALAKOFF

Coach: Jamie Driskell

2024 results: 15-1/6-0 district

2025 ranking: No. 6, 3A Division I

Players to watch: RB/LB Jerrion Hall 5-9, 180 (101 carries, 733 yards, 13 TD; 2 interceptions) … DL Daniel Norrell 6-0, 280 (69 tackles) … RB/LB Davion Johnson 5-7, 160 (48 tackles) … DB/WR Wyatt Wallace (5-10, 175) … LB/TE Weston Jedlicka (6-0, 180) … OL Heath Piedra (6-2, 230) … PK Jacob Padron 5-10, 170 (67-69 PAT; 3-6 FG)

Did you know: Driskell is 173-36 in his coaching career, all at Malakoff … The Malakoff JV went 10-0 last season … Piedra is the Tigers’ lone offensive returning starter

LIBERTY-EYLAU

Coach: Brad Willard

2024 results: 11-3/5-1 district

2025 ranking: No. 7, 3A Division I

Players to watch: DL Zamanthyre Haire (6-0, 275) … RB Arian Taylor 5-11, 180 (1,331 yards,11 TD rushing) … LB Maliki Stephens 6-2, 185 (140 tackles, 4 sacks) … LB Luke Baysinger (6-2, 210) … OL Jalen Murphy (6-1, 255)

Did you know: Willard is in his second season at Liberty-Eylau. He has a 34-7 coaching record in his career

WINNSBORO

Coach: Josh Finney

2024 results: 10-3/5-1 district

2025 ranking: No. 10, 3A Division I

Players to watch: WR Camden Capehart 5-9, 160 (56 catches, 1,379 yards, 25 TD) … RB Neree Castleberry (6-2, 210) … QB Nolee Carroll 6-0, 175 (167 of 243, 2,771 yards, 23 TD) … WR Braxtun Espinoza 5-10, 160 (46 catches) … PK Rudy Calderon 5-6, 170 (86-88 PAT) … OL/DL Karson McNeil (6-3, 265)

Did you know: Finney has a 55-17 record at Winnsboro and a 140-49 record overall as a head coach … The Winnsboro JV finished 8-2 last season … Capehart, a Mississippi State verbal pledge, has 95 catches for 2,401 yards and 42 touchdowns over the last two seasons

ATLANTA

Coach: Tyler Morton

2024 results: 7-4/4-2 district

2025 ranking: No. 11, 3A Division I

Players to watch: WR Jayden Riley 5-7, 175 (52 catches, 921 yards, 13 TD) … WR/DL C.J. Whaley 6-5, 210 (9 catches, 164 yards, 3 TD) … RB Marshawn Woodberry 5-8, 190 (53 carries, 308 yards, 2 TD) … DL Kameron Williams 6-3, 240 (55 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 3 sacks) … WR/DB Deandre Simmons 6-3, 175 (30 tackles) … DL Adilen Collins 6-3, 180 (49 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 4 sacks)

Did you know: Morton is 19-14 in his coaching career, all at Atlanta

PALESTINE WESTWOOD

Coach: Richard Bishop

2024 results: 11-1/5-0 district

2025 ranking: No. 14, 3A Division I

Players to watch: QB Kavian Bryant 6-2, 185 (145 of 182, 2,776 yards, 37 TD, 3 interceptions; 81 carries, 871 yards, 14 TD) … WR Kaysn Dial 6-0, 185 (52 catches, 1,002 yards, 14 TD) … RB/DB David Russell (14 PBU, 1 interception, 1 defensive TD; 27 catches, 674 yards, 7 TD; 335 yards, 5 TD rushing) … OL/DL Sean McCartney (6-2 1/2, 270) … WR Chris Carter 5-8, 160 (15 catches, 217 yards, 6 TD; 2 punt returns for TD)

Did you know: Bryan, a junior, has already passed for 5,058 yards and 70 touchdowns and rushed for 1,683 yards and 23 scores in two seasons

DAINGERFIELD

Coach: Davin Nelson

2024 results: 8-6/5-1 district

2025 ranking: No. 9, 3A Division II

Players to watch: WR/DB Reign Wallace 5-9,160 (43 catches, 947 yards, 11 TD; 3 KR for TD) … RB Ashton Williams 5-10, 184 (103 carries, 569 yards, 7 TD; 1 TD receiving) … LB Tanner Teeter 6-1, 170 (103 tackles, 8 TFL) … QB Isaiah Parker 5-11, 187 (46 of 81, 697 yards, 9 TD; 87 tackles) … LB Tamar Palmer 5-10, 183 (81 tackles, 3 sacks, 9 TFL, 4 fumble recoveries) … WR Mason Williams 6-2, 170 (24 catches, 402 yards, 5 TD)

Did you know: Nelson has a 69-26 record as a head coach, all at Daingerfield … Daingerfield battled injuries early in 2024 and started the year 1-5 before winning four in a row to close out district play and then earning three playoff wins before falling in the fourth round to Woodville

DE KALB

Coach: Troy Zeringue

2024 results: 11-2/6-0 district

2025 ranking: No. 13, 3A Division II

Players to watch: RB/.DL Dom Dunn 5-10, 210 (88 tackles; 800 rushing yards) … RB/DL Kayden Wherry 5-10, 210 (1,600 rushing yards, 600 receiving yards, 20 total TDs) … WR/DB Walker Matteson 5-9, 175 (58 catches; 118 tackles) … OL/DL Landen Roberts 5-11, 225 (88 tackles) … WR/DB Keiwon Neal 5-6, 140 (30 catches, 8 TD) … LB Isiah Crow 5-8, 175 (108 tackles)

Did you know: Zeringue is 19-5 in two seasons at De Kalb

TROUP

Coach: Sam Wells

2024 results: 8-4/5-1 district

2025 ranking: No. 14, 3A Division II

Players to watch: RB/LB Brett Wells 5-8, 180 (1,500 rushing yards; 117 tackles) … WR/DB James Pierce 6-1, 175 (504 rushing yards; 62 tackles, 7 PBU) … OL/DL A.J. Dewberry 6-3, 285 (Graded at 93% with 19 pancakes; 35 tackles, 9 TFL, 4 sacks) … LB Noble Kendrick 6-1, 190 (100 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 PBU, 3 fumble recoveries) … DL Caden Starkey 6-0, 235 (47 tackles, 18 TFL, 5 sacks)

Did you know: Wells is 23-11 at Troup and 74-65 overall in his coaching career … Troup returns nine starters on both sides of the ball

GRAND SALINE

Coach: Joe Drennon

2024 results: 11-1/6-0 district

2025 ranking: No. 17, 3A Division II

Players to watch: QB/DB Jett Taylor 6-1, 195 (165 carries, 1,862 yards, 30 TD; 72 of 127, 1,593 yards, 15 TD; 40 tackles, 7 interceptions; 2 INT return for TD) … WR/DB Kolton Prox 6-3, 175 (38 catches, 1,003 yards, 10 TD; 269 yards, 3 TD rushing; 52 tackles, 5 interceptions) … TE/DL Gavin Rodriguez 6-5, 240 (3 catches 1 TD; 57 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles) … OL/DL Gabe Lewis 6-0, 245 (47 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 sacks; Graded at 93% on the OL) … H Back/LB Kaison Bolin 5-11, 215 (68 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 INT for TD; 1 TD receiving) … OL/DL Landon Landry 6-0, 240 (14 tackles, 2 forced fumbles; Graded at 85% on the OL)

Did you know: Drennon is 29-25 at Grand Saline and has a career coaching record of 161-113

ARP

Coach: Wes Schminkey

2024 results: 7-4/4-2 district

2025 ranking: No. 22, 3A Division II

Players to watch: ATH Zane Bourque 5-10, 170 (283 passing yards; 285 receiving yards, 13 total TDs in seven games) … TE/LB/DL Jaxon Schminkey 6-1, 225 (5 catches, 86 yards; 54 tackles, 12 TFL) … RB/LB Josh Smith 5-10, 170 (1,500 yards, 19 TD rushing; 114 tackles, 12 TFL) … OL Eli Ladd (6-0, 250) … OL/DL Zyon Washington 5-10, 200 (36 tackles, 3 sacks, 8 TFL) … WR/DB Wyatt Johnson 5-9, 165 (152 receiving yards; 5 interceptions)

Did you know: Schminkey is 18-14 as a coach at Arp … Arp’s JV carved out a 10-0 record last season