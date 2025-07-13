Graciously Broken Ministries in Longview opens transition center Published 1:37 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

David Heath, 3, checks out the playground Thursday, June 26, 2025, during an open house for Graciously Broken Ministries' new shelter care stabilization center. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
David Heath, 3, plays in the playroom Thursday, June 26, 2025, during an open house for Graciously Broken Ministries' new shelter care stabilization center. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
Program Director Amanda Tornberg gives a tour of the new facility Thursday, June 26, 2025, during an open house for Graciously Broken Ministries' new shelter care stabilization center. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)
Volunteer Susie Roberts gives a tour of one of the living areas Thursday, June 26, 2025, during an open house for Graciously Broken Ministries' new shelter care stabilization center. (Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Photo)

Graciously Broken Ministries has unveiled its newest facility in Longview to help women get their lives back on track as they recover from addictions or other challenges.

The organization’s new Shelter Care Stabilization Center is inside a former church on FM 968. It will provide a place for women, including pregnant women or women with children, to come for a 35-40 day stay before they move on to what’s next — whether it be with Graciously Broken or something else.

“We could bring them in to help them with their immediate needs,” said Denise Bowens, development manager.

Graciously Broken began operating in 2016 at its main campus in Longview. The organization invites women to “Live Clean. Experience Hope. Grow In Grace,” through a one-year residential program that includes daily Bible studies, prayer, recovery focused classes and meetings as well as personal and professional development.

“Our program is a one-year program for women only, so we are finding that there are so many women with children who need help,” but Graciously Broken has not been set up for that, Bowens said.

The organization began working toward offering a facility to accommodate women with children and began remodeling the donated church building for that purpose. But Graciously Broken’s plans for the facility would be changed.

“We felt like God was telling us to change,” Bowens said, and the group shifted to the Shelter Care Stabilization Center.

“It’s kind of a slower pace,” than the one-year program, she said. Women’s basic needs will be met during their stay there.

“One of the things I love about this ministry the most — these ladies don’t pay a penny to come to this program,” Bowens said of the year-long program.

Everything they need is provided for them while they’re there, she said, and no woman leaves the program until she has a job, a safe place to live and a vehicle.

“This is rare in our area to have a place that sets you up for that much success when you graduate,” she said.

At the Shelter Stabilization Center, a woman with a child will have her own room. Otherwise, there are six rooms, most with five beds to a room. The center includes an outdoor playground for children.

Now, Graciously Broken will focus on building a facility at its main campus for women who have children and are participating in the one-year program.

“We are really wanting to do that,” Bowens said.

Graciously Broken hopes to break ground within a year, but that depends on fundraising.